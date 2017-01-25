Disgusting.

Via NBC:

An 83-year-old Brooklyn veteran was attacked and robbed by another man in his 60s outside a senior center Monday afternoon, police say.

The victim, Ernest McCain, told NBC 4 New York he was leaving a Crown Heights senior center when a stranger walked up to him and accused him of stealing from him.

“He said, ‘give me your money,'” said McCain. “I said, ‘I ain’t got no money.’ He said, ‘Let me search you.’ I said, ‘No, you don’t search me, buddy.'”

Police said the suspect punched McCain in the head and stole the cellphone his daughter had just given him.

