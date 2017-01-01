Like Obama used to say, elections have consequences.

WASHINGTON ― President Donald Trump on Wednesday began to make good on his campaign promise to fight unauthorized immigration, when he signed executive orders instructing construction of a wall on the southwest border and a crackdown on so-called sanctuary cities.

He signed the order during a visit to the Department of Homeland Security.

In a vague tweet posted Tuesday night, Trump hinted he would take his first action to enable the construction of a wall.