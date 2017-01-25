Don’t fret, she then prayed for us as well!

Via Breitbart:

Wednesday during House Minority Leader Rep. Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) weekly press conference, when asked about President Donald Trump’s claims of voter fraud in the 2016 election, she said she felt “sorry” for and “prayed” for Trump.

Pelosi said, “For a person who is newly elected president of the United States should be so insecure as to declare that —he’s now the president, he is ensconced in the White House and he’s saying, ‘I won the popular vote, 3 to 5 million Americans voted illegally in our country ‘— to suggest and undermine the integrity of our voting system is really strange.”

“In addition to that, on top of it, he wants to investigate something that can clearly be proven to be false, but he resists any investigation of the Russian disruption of our election and any connection to his campaign,” she continued. “All we want is the truth for the American people. I, frankly, feel very sad about the president making this claim. I felt sorry for him. I even prayed for him. But then I prayed for the United States of America.”