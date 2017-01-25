More “Love Trumps Hate”….

Via Daily Caller:

Employees of the veterans’ organization AMVETS say their vehicles are being targeted by vandals using hundreds of nails and screws after they took part in the inauguration parade Friday.

Vandals left hundreds of nails and screws in a parking lot in Prince George’s County, Maryland, where employees’ cars and the group’s truck were stationed, resulting in damage to 10 cars and the truck, NBC Washington reports.

While AMVETS confirmed that harassing emails and social media messages started pouring in after the inauguration committee provided a full list of participants in the parade, they did not expect the messages to escalate into outright vandalism.

The truck that was damaged is often used to help veterans find jobs.

