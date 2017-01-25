So I’m confused. Whedon is disturbed with Trump because misogyny, so Whedon calls Trump’s daughter a dog?

Makes sense. Not…

Via NY Post:

“Avengers” director Joss Whedon went after President Trump‘s daughter Ivanka Trump, likening her to a Pekingese dog and called her husband Jared Kushner a “Voldemort in training.”

The filmmaker tweeted alongside a picture of Kushner, “Hey, keep your eyes on this f–king prize too. He’s a Voldemort in training, & unlike the Pekingese he married under, can play the long game.”

Fans immediately called out the self-proclaimed feminist Whedon for comparing Ivanka Trump to a breed of small, yappy dogs.

