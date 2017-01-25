Imagine if Trump hadn’t won and there was a federal takeover of elections? This was what they had planned.

Via Daily Caller:

All 50 state secretaries of state are urging the Trump administration to rescind a last-minute Department of Homeland Security directive calling state election systems “critical infrastructure.”

Many state officials fear this is the first step toward a federal takeover of state-run elections, The Daily Caller News Foundation has learned.

While deep political discord may be found on other issues, state secretaries — who oversee all election machinery — appear completely united against the former administration’s attempt to insert the federal government into state-run elections.

