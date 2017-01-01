Too bad, so sad!

Via The Hill:

A Hamas spokesperson is warning President Donald Trump that following through with his promise to move the U.S. Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem would “add more oil on the fire” in the region, Al Jazeera reported on Wednesday.

“[Trump] has to make a choice whether he wants to create peace in the region or he wants to add more oil on the fire,” Osama Hamdan, the spokesman for Gaza-based Islamic militant group, told the news outlet.

He added that Palestinians will not “abandon Jerusalem” and will not “abandon their rights.”

During his presidential campaign, Trump promised to move the U.S. Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem in an effort to demonstrate U.S. commitment to its ally.

Keep reading…