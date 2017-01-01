Same group who also suspects Trump is an undercover Joooo.

Via WIN:

A senior Hamas official accused Trump of ignorance and of holding positions that lead to regional instability.

Mousa Abu Marzouq, vice-president of the politburo for Hamas, an Islamic terrorist organization based in Gaza, claimed on Sunday that US President Donald Trump’s positions will further destabilize the region and entice Israelis to become more radical. […]

On Twitter, Marzouq accused Trump of being “ignorant” and an “unwell reader of history” after he pledged to eradicate “radical Islamic terrorism” during his inauguration speech on Friday.

“We will reinforce old alliances and form new ones, and unite the world against radical Islamic terrorism which we will eradicate from the face of the earth,” Trump declared.

“Trump is ignorant,” Marzouq tweeted. “(Trump) didn’t know the fate of those who waged the crusade war. We as a Muslim nation might lose a battle, but we won the war eventually and taught the whole world the sublimity of its message.”