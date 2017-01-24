https://twitter.com/PresidentMazey/status/823540064424706048/photo/1?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Ah, college students, so whipped into a frenzy by leftists, they’re now seeing KKK everywhere.

Better not tell Autumn about ghosts on Halloween…

Via Free Beacon:

A student at Bowling Green State University suspected she saw on Sunday a Ku Klux Klan rally taking place on campus. It turned out to be covered lab equipment. The student was walking through campus and saw what looked like a white sheet through a window. She quickly took video footage and sounded the alarm on Twitter, messaging the university president about the issue. Keep reading…

