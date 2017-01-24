If you thought that Soros only paid attention to the presidency or Congressional races, you’d be wrong.

The scary part is the depth of the tentacles…

Washington Examiner:

Late in the 2016 election cycle, billionaire political activist George Soros made a series of unexpected yet creative moves with his money that paid high dividends. While continuing to donate to high-profile races like those for president and the Senate, he also poured millions of dollars into smaller races for district attorney in places like Illinois, Georgia, Texas and Colorado. From Soros’ perspective, the effort would probably be deemed a success, as 10 of the 12 candidates he backed won their races. Yet one of the races that eluded Soros as a “win” was the district attorney’s race in Jefferson County, Colo., often considered one of the most important swing counties in the purple state. Keep reading…

