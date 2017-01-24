Coming soon… de-funding of Planned Parenthood.

Via The Hill:

The House passed legislation on Tuesday to permanently codify existing law that bans the use of federal funds for abortion services.

Passage came one day after President Trump issued an executive action prohibiting the use of taxpayer funds for nongovernmental organizations that provide abortion services or support abortion rights.

It also falls three days before the annual March for Life to protest the Roe v. Wade Supreme Court decision, which had its 44th anniversary over the weekend.

Lawmakers approved the measure largely along party lines, with three Democrats joining Republicans in the 238-183 vote.

The legislation, written by Rep. Chris Smith (R-N.J.), would also permanently prohibit the District of Columbia from using its local funds approved by Congress for abortion services.

It does allow exceptions for cases of rape, incest or if the mother’s life in danger.

House Republicans have regularly scheduled votes on bills in the last six years to restrict abortion to coincide with the March for Life, when many of their constituents arrive on Capitol Hill to protest the Roe v. Wade ruling. But all of those bills were met with a Democratic filibuster in the Senate.

Former President Obama also opposed the passage of each measure.

This time, however, Republicans have an ally in the White House who’s more inclined to sign their legislation to limit abortions. Top Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway is one of the featured speakers at this year’s March for Life.

Republicans argued that approving legislation to permanently ensure federal taxpayer dollars aren’t used for abortion services would be a more efficient way of codifying the existing law, which is comprised of a patchwork of provisions in government spending bills requiring regular renewal.

“That’s what we should be all about. Life affirming and the saving of human life,” said Smith, the bill’s author.

Keep reading…