The President is off to a good start and these numbers will only improve as the blight of Obamunism is rolled back.

Via Rasmussen Reports:

Tuesday, January 24, 2017

The Rasmussen Reports daily Presidential Tracking Poll for Tuesday shows that 57% of Likely U.S. Voters approve of President Trump’s job performance. Forty-three percent (43%) disapprove.

The latest figures include 42% who Strongly Approve of the way Trump is performing and 33% who Strongly Disapprove. This gives him a Presidential Approval Index rating of +9.

Thirty-eight percent (38%) of voters think the country is heading in the right direction, the highest level of confidence in four years. It’s important to note, though, that this survey wrapped up the night before Trump’s inauguration.

Voters overwhelmingly followed Trump’s first day in office, but Republicans were a lot happier with it than others were.

Some media commentators were highly critical of Trump’s use of the phrase “America First” in his inaugural address to describe his trade and foreign policy agenda, but most voters continue to feel the new commander in chief is on the right track.

In his inaugural address, Trump also made it clear that he was distancing himself from the Washington, D.C. establishment of both major political parties.

