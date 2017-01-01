I have no words.

Via The Hill:

Dan Rather warned Americans about the Trump administration in a Facebook post on Sunday, saying these are not “normal times.”

The former CBS Evening news anchor targeted President Trump, adviser Kellyanne Conway and press secretary Sean Spicer for comments in the last 24 hours.

“When you have a spokesperson for the president of the United States wrap up a lie in the Orwellian phrase ‘alternative facts’…,” Rather wrote.

“When you have a press secretary in his first appearance before the White House reporters threaten, bully, lie, and then walk out of the briefing room without the cajones to answer a single questions…,” he added.

“When you have a President stand before the stars of the fallen CIA agents and boast about the size of his crowds (lies) and how great his authoritarian inaugural speech was…”

Keep reading…