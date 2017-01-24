Bigots, in addition to being criminals…

Via Daily Caller:

The limousine liberal protesters set on fire in Washington, D.C., Friday in response to Donald Trump’s inauguration belonged to a Muslim immigrant who now faces up to $70,000 of damage to his property.

An angry mob attacked one of Muhammad Ashraf’s limo drivers while he was sitting in the vehicle on 12th Street in the Northwest part of the city, a local outlet reports. He had just dropped off someone attending an inauguration event, when they began throwing bricks and rocks at the limo and smashed through the windows. He quickly got out of the car, cutting his hand badly in the process.

