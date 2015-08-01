And fail just like Hillary did.

Via The Hill:

For a generation of ambitious Democrats, it’s an almost intoxicating prize: the opportunity to serve as governor of the largest state in the nation — and, along with it, become President Donald Trump’s No. 1 foil.

But even as some of the state’s best-known politicians begin campaigning for the right to replace term-limited Gov. Jerry Brown (D), they are coming to grips with a new California primary system where the top two vote getters will advance to the general election, regardless of party.

In a state where the moribund Republican Party failed to advance a candidate in last year’s contest for an open U.S. Senate seat, that has Democratic candidates rethinking their initial appeals to voters — and wondering just how many votes they’ll need to make it to a runoff.

“This is uncharted territory in the governor’s race,” said Garry South, a longtime Los Angeles-based Democratic strategist. “With the top two, you don’t have to finish first. You can finish second, and you’re still off to the races.”

Keep reading…