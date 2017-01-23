Lovely guy.

Via USA Today:

Police have released the Bengals’ Adam Jones expletive-filled statements to a police sergeant the night he was arrested after an incident at the Millennium Hotel.

In a 20-minute video that shows Jones in the back seat of a Cincinnati police vehicle, Jones repeatedly shouts expletives at Sgt. Jarrod Cotton, who is African-American.

At one point, Jones says: “You a b—- a– n—-r. I hope you die tomorrow.”

Jones also repeatedly tells Cotton, “Suck my d—.”

Jones, 33, was arrested the early morning of Jan. 3 after being accused of disorderly conduct and assaulting a security employee at the Downtown Millennium Hotel.

Late Monday, Jones’ attorneys, Alex Triantafilou and Timothy Schneider, issued the following statement:

