Via Daily Caller:

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer told reporters at Tuesday’s briefing that there will be a “heavy administration presence” at the March for Life in Washington, DC.

“I know Kellyanne [Conway] is going to attend the event,” Spicer said in response to a question from a reporter about the pro-life protest. “I think we’re stilling working through the details, but we’ll have further information about the President’s potential participation in that.”

