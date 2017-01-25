Pravda was the Soviet Union’s media propaganda arm. It meant truth, but of course it was anything but. Irony that a left-wing California assemblyman would use that word to push propaganda on California’s school children.

Via Daily Caller:

A new California assembly bill would require students to learn that Russian hacking helped get President Donald Trump elected.

Democratic California Assemblyman Marc Levine plans to introduce the “Pravda Act of 2017” within the next few weeks. Pravda is Russian for “truth.”

“Students need to understand how [President] Trump’s policies are colored by the way he rose to power,” Levin told The Hill Monday. “We have a duty to history to make it remember the Kremlin’s decision to hand pick a candidate.”

The bill would require the state Board of Education ensure that school curricula “educate California students about Russian interference in the 2016 Presidential Election.” But its reach may go beyond California, given that Californian textbooks are often used across the country due to the large student population within the state.

Levine is aware of this, and intends to use the bill to influence the country as a whole.

“Textbooks approved in our state are used throughout the country,” said Levin in a statement last Tuesday. “Through this legislation, we can make sure students in California and across the United States receive accurate information about the 2016 presidential election.”

