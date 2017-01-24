Because he’s trying to freeze any action by the EPA while he evaluates it.

Via The Hill:

President Donald Trump has banned employees of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) from giving social media updates and speaking with reporters, according to the Associated Press.

The social media ban is part of a series of new restrictions at the EPA under the Trump administration. Huffington Post reported Monday that EPA grants had been frozen, with agency employees barred from speaking of the matter.

Myron Ebell, who lead the Trump EPA transition, confirmed the freeze to ProPublica.

“They’re trying to freeze things to make sure nothing happens they don’t want to have happen, so any regulations going forward, contracts, grants, hires, they want to make sure to look at them first,” Ebell told ProPublica.

