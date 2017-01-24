730x420-8abcd6b37f9209f39fd96527e8b64f20

And this woman still has a job for what reason?

A senior U.S. Secret Service agent posted social-media condemnations of President Trump during the past seven months, including one in which she said she wouldn’t want to “take a bullet” for him.

She explained herself saying she viewed his presidential candidacy as a “disaster” for the country, and especially for women and minorities.

Kerry O’Grady, the special agent in charge of the Secret Service’s Denver district, oversees coordination with Washington-based advance teams for all presidential candidate and presidential trips to the area, including all upcoming or future trips by the president, vice president or Trump administration officials.

