Dang, I was hoping they’d have principle and keep him out for continually sticking it to Israel.

Via NY Post:

An exclusive golf club outside Washington, DC, is finally extending an offer to join to President Obama — after a months-long debate over whether to exclude the now-former commander-in-chief over his Israel policy.

The bitter brouhaha, first reported by The Post, reached its peak when members of the predominantly Jewish Woodmont Country Club in Rockville, Maryland, wanted to reject Obama after he instructed his UN team to allow for an anti-Israel resolution to pass.

“Political views have never been part of our membership criteria, and our members have always reflected a range of opinions on issues of the day,” said Woodmont president Barry Forman in an email to club members, according to the Washington Post.

