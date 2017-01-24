Crazy people out there…

Via NY Post:

President Trump’s adviser Kellyanne Conway is getting Secret Service protection after receiving suspicious “white substances” at her home, she revealed in a TV interview.

The White House counselor — Trump’s most visible adviser — is being protected by the same agency tasked with his security after receiving the threats, Conway told Fox News’ Sean Hannity.

“Because of what the press is doing now to me, I have Secret Service protection,” she said. “We have packages delivered to my house with white substances. That is a shame.”

