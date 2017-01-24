Another “Christian” university co-opted by the left.

Via The College Fix:

Students enrolled in a world religions course this semester at Texas Christian University must attend a mosque service as part of the class.

The field trip was scheduled to take place on Good Friday – one of the most holy days for Christians – observed as the day Jesus Christ was crucified.

“Every student is expected to attend this service,” states the syllabus, a copy of which was obtained by The College Fix. “This visit is part of your participation in class. Many other students from our department will join us. It is a religious experience visit. No student is required to participate in mosque’s service during our visit.”

Reached for comment, a campus spokesperson said the field trip’s date was assigned in error, that the university is closed on Good Friday, and the professor is working to reschedule the mosque visit.

“Texas Christian University is actually closed on Good Friday,” spokeswoman Holly Ellman told The College Fix in an email. “The date on the syllabus was inaccurate, which the professor is aware of and is modifying. He will notify his students accordingly to ensure that they have accurate, up-to-date information about the course.”

Asked for further clarification on the field trip, and the course and its content, Ellman referred to the class’ one-sentence online description.

Spring semester launched in mid-January at the private university, located in Fort Worth. The course, “Understanding Diverse Faith Communities,” is taught by Associate Professor of Islamic and Religious Studies Yushau Sodiq, whose faculty page states he earned his bachelor’s degree in Islamic Studies and master’s degree in Islamic law at University of Medina in Saudi Arabia, and his PhD in Islamic Studies from Temple University. He also taught at a university in Nigeria before his post at Texas Christian University, which he has held since 1992.

Keep reading…