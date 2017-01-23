Pitching a hissy fit because it prevents the money from more indoctrination projects…

Hollywood may be regretting picking a war with President Donald Trump.

While attending an inaugural ball on Friday celebrating the arts, celebrities lashed out at the new president for considering budget cuts that would eliminate art funding.

Trump’s team has been looking at a proposal that would drastically cut federal spending by $10.5 trillion over 10 years, according to The Hill. On the cutting block would be the National Endowment for the Arts, which would be eliminated entirely.

The NEA was allotted $148 million from the federal government in 2016. And while the amount seems inconsequential in a nearly $4 trillion federal budget, it has been targeted as an example of wasteful federal spending.

But Hollywood stars are already fighting back, slamming Trump for considering the budget cuts that would affect the arts.

