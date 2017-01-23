Awww…

Via Free Beacon:

Hillary Clinton supporter and Sausage Party star James Franco claimed in an interview published Monday that he has “spiraled into a depression” since Donald Trump won the presidential election.

Franco–a writer, director, and poet–spoke with the Daily Beast and opened up about his new film I Am Michael and Hillary Clinton’s election loss.

“I mean, I’ve been reacting really badly,” Franco said of his life after the November election. “I’ve spiraled into a depression and I’ve been questioning everything that I am, and how I’ve been doing things.”

“It’s been a rough few months.”

The Oscar-nominated actor was an advocate for Hillary Clinton during the campaign. He was famously featured in a campaign ad for Clinton claiming she was “the most interesting woman in the world.”

Keep reading…