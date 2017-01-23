Via NBC News:

The United States Senate confirmed Mike Pompeo to run the Central Intelligence Agency Monday night, giving President Donald Trump the third member of his cabinet.

Pompeo, a Republican congressman representing Kansas, was confirmed by a vote of 66-32 after Senate Democrats forced a three-day delay, arguing that the critical cabinet post deserved a thorough debate.

“He’s one of the most qualified people out there to serve in this role,” said Sen. James Lankford, R-Oklahoma.

But three Democratic senators disagreed, holding up Pompeo’s confirmation vote Friday, angering Republicans and Trump, who said it was unprecedented and dangerous for the CIA to operate without a permanent director. The previous CIA director, John Brennan, resigned when Trump was sworn in last Friday.

Pompeo’s views on government surveillance and torture were cited by Democrats as reasons to oppose him.

As a member of the House Intelligence Committee, Pompeo proposed the reinstatement and the expansion of the government’s collection of American citizens’ communications. He also supported the National Security Agency’s ability to include even more “metadata,” or communications, such as financial data, purchases and more, in bulk collections.

