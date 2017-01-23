Gee, who would have thought?

Via Daily Caller:

Criminal prosecutions resulting from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) investigations plummeted the last five years of Barack Obama’s presidency.

The number of new ICE prosecutions dropped from a high of 21,662 in 2011 to 12,761 in 2016, according to data Syracuse University’s Transactional Records Access Clearinghouse (TRAC) released Monday.

A majority of ICE prosecutions in 2016 (53.2 percent) were for immigration offenses — illegally re-entering the country, illegally smuggling people into the country and illegally harboring illegal aliens — followed by drug offenses (30.6 percent).

