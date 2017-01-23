Religion of Peace™

(ABNA) – The ISIS militants reportedly on Sunday executed seven civilians in Hawija, west of Kirkuk province, for cooperating with government forces.

A security source in Kirkuk said the victims were reportedly over run by a shovel machine driven by an ISIS Takfiri terrorist.

“The execution took place at the Bikara airbase near Hawija, and the extremists filmed the atrocity,” the source added.

There are former members of Iraqi police and security forces among the victims.

Hawija fell into the hands of ISIS militants in mid 2014 after the Takfiri group seized control of Mosul. The strategic town remains under the control of the group as Iraqi forces are now fighting to liberate Mosul in the north, and delaying any operation in Hawija for now.