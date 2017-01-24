Time for the Hollywood stars and Moonbats to open the checkbooks.

Via The Daily Signal:

President Donald Trump’s reported plan to gut federal spending by $10.5 trillion over the next decade includes eliminating three iconic agencies defended as cultural mainstays by many Democrats.

The next administration is working on plans to eliminate the National Endowment for the Arts, the National Endowment for the Humanities, and privatize the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, The Hill reported Thursday.

Combined, the three departments cost around $741 million in 2016, making up a small part of a host of budget reforms needed to cut more than $1 trillion a year from the federal budget.

Eliminating funding to the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, which runs PBS and supports shows like “Sesame Street,” is not a new idea. Mitt Romney suggested cutting the Corporation for Public Broadcasting during the 2012 presidential campaign, and was quickly criticized. President Barack Obama even accused Romney of trying to kill Big Bird in a campaign ad.

Keep reading…