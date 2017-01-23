Imagine if Chelsea Handler were a Republican and said this.

Via Mediaite:

After leading a Women’s March during the Sundance Film Festival, talkshow host Chelsea Handler sat down with Variety‘s Elizabeth Wagmeister for an interview.

During the chat, she was asked if she would ever interview Donald Trump. She’s already told other outlets she would never do that, but this time, the follow-up question was whether she’d ever consider Melania Trump.

“Melania? To talk about what? She can barely speak English,” she quipped.

Wagmeister then asked what Handler thinks of the model as First Lady. Handler responded, “xactly what I think about him as the First Man. Nothing. I don’t respect either one of those people.”

