Update to this story. Maybe Katie Rich being a writer for SNL is one reason the show hasn’t been funny in a long time.

Via Los Angeles Times:

Katie Rich, a “Saturday Night Live” writer who mocked Barron Trump, the youngest child of President Donald Trump, in a tweet during Friday’s inaugural festivities, has been suspended from the late-night comedy show.

Rich was suspended immediately after the tweet, and will be suspended indefinitely, according to a source familiar with the matter but not authorized to comment publicly.

In the original message, Rich predicted that 10-year-old Barron would become “the country’s first homeschool shooter.” The message was soon deleted by Rich, who also temporarily deactivated her personal Twitter account, but not before it drew widespread condemnation online.

On Monday, Rich apologized for the initial tweet, calling it “insensitive.” “I deeply regret my actions & offensive words. It was inexcusable & I’m so sorry,” said Rich, a veteran of Chicago’s Second City who joined the NBC comedy show in 2013.