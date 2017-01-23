No thanks!

Via Washingtonian:

Nikki Lugo, a.k.a. “Nikki Balls,” has been a tattoo artist at Tattoo Paradise for ten years, but this weekend, she was in special demand. Of the enormous crowds that flooded the city for the Women’s March on Washington, some were looking to commemorate the weekend in ink.

Though some customers entered the shop just looking for a feminist or Women’s March-related tattoo, Tattoo Paradise manager Nick Barkley says some wanted their tattoo to be completed by a female artist.

Because Lugo was the only woman working the shop that weekend, she pulled a 13-hour shift on Friday at Tattoo Paradise’s Adams Morgan location, personally inking 20 feminist tattoos (plus a few pro-Obama tattoos) on the day of Donald Trump’s inauguration.

