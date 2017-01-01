Good.

Via The Standard:

Donald Trump has reinstated a ban on providing money to international groups that perform or “promote” abortions.

Mr Trump signed an executive order to reintroduce the regulation, known as the “Mexico City Policy”, after the ban was ended by Barack Obama in 2009.

The ban has been a political volleyball after it was instituted by Republican administrations following its start in 1984 under Ronald Reagan’s presidency, only to be rescinded by Democrat leaders.

The order prohibits federal money from being provided to international groups or charities that perform abortions or provide information on the option.

