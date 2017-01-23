What alternate context is there?

Via CNN:

Madonna was just trying to express herself at the Women’s March on Saturday.

But the superstar singer stirred controversy with some of her more passionate remarks at the Washington, D.C. event.

That’s because in addition to dropping a few “F-bombs,” she also indicated just how upset the election results had made her.

“Yes, I’m angry. Yes, I am outraged. Yes, I have thought an awful lot about blowing up the White House,” Madonna said. “But I know that this won’t change anything. We cannot fall into despair.”

In R-rated anti-Trump rant, Madonna muses about ‘blowing up White House’

In an Instagram posting on Sunday, Madonna said she wanted to clarify her statements.

“I am not a violent person, I do not promote violence and it’s important people hear and understand my speech in its entirety rather than one phrase taken wildly out of context,” she wrote. “My speech began with ‘I want to start a revolution of love’.”

