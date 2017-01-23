Unbelievable…

Via Biz Pac Review:

Hillary supporters have now moved on to attempted murder.”

That’s how one observer characterized a disgusting video showing a “peaceful protester” setting a Trump supporter’s hair on fire on Inauguration Day.

The video starts off with a group of hostile anti-Trump protesters surrounding four Trump supporters in a crowd as they shout, “Love trumps hate!”

When one of the Trump supporters poses for a photo, a woman in the crowd sets her hair on fire (see video at 1:14).

Keep reading…