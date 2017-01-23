Maybe she can regain her “chill” while cooling her heels in the slammer for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Via Fox News:

Seeing just one Donald Trump sign was enough to provoke a woman into a fit of anger, sheriff’s investigators in Florida revealed Sunday, saying she claimed the display “ruined her chill.”

The woman, 30-year-old Elizabeth McSurdy of Oakland, Calif., whipped out a knife, slashed the sign and threatened to attack the owners of the business where she spotted it Friday, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies hauled her off to jail, which may also have ruined her chill.

The business on Big Pine Key had plenty of signs. It’s name: R & T Vinyl Signs.

After cutting up the offending Trump sign, McSurdy drove off, but deputies were quick to pull her over, the Miami Herald reported.

The knife in question turned up in the glove compartment. McSurdy reportedly denied threatening the business owners until a deputy revealed a photo they took, showing the woman leaving the place.

McSurdy faced charges including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. She posted $10,250 bond Saturday, the Herald added.

Big Pine Key is about a 40-minute drive from Key West.