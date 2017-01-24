Ban SUVs!

A man who was hiking across America barefoot on the side of highways to ‘save the earth’ was struck by a Buick SUV and died Saturday.

Mark Baumer, 33, began his shoeless trek in October. His journey aimed to raise awareness and funds for the FANG Collective, a Rhode Island organization that supports nonviolent resistance to the natural gas industry.

Florida Highway Patrol confirmed Baumer was hit on the side of Highway 90 in Walton County. He was pronounced dead on the scene during the 101st day of his trip.

The vegan, climate advocate was a web content specialist at a library in Providence, Rhode Island. He graduated from Brown University with a MFA in 2011.

He was supposed to end up in California by May and hoped to raise at least $10,000 according to his YouCaring page. After his death on Saturday, a wave of donations poured in and Baumer’s goal was surpassed by $2,000.

Baumer walked across the country in just 81 days in 2010 but was wearing shoes during this trip. He published a book about this trip titled ‘I am a Road.’

During his hikes he wore a bright orange vest to be visible to drivers. He told Vice that going barefoot made his feet hurt and it was more comfortable to walk on the white line grazing the edge of the road because it is the smoothest.

He told the website that people gave him strange looks for walking barefoot in such a dangerous location.

Baumer said: ‘Something weird happens when you’re in a car. I feel like your mentality changes. You’re blocked off from the world, and you’re like, ONLY I MATTER. ONLY WHERE I’M GOING MATTERS.’

He also said he would not move for cars but would heed to trucks because: ‘They’ll really mess you up.’ [Editor’s note: prophetic words] Baumer was a poet and would post poems along with ‘foot selfies’ of his swollen feet on Instagram. He wrote blog posts and poems on the website for his journey titled ‘notgoingtomakeit.com.’

The chilling photo for his final blog post shows a yellow arrow and text reading ‘killed’ on a road.

