Bill and Hillary are the political equivalent of herpes.

Via NY Post:

The Clintons are already plotting their comeback, a new report details.

Hillary Clinton is looking for a path to return to the political fray, as both she and her husband, former President Bill Clinton, examine how the former secretary of state suffered the most surprising, epic political defeat in recent memory, Politico reports.

“[D]espite the grave disappointment, resilience is in the Clintons’ DNA. So, while I certainly don’t expect to see them trying to assert their authority, I think there will be natural and welcome opportunities for them to engage,” said Mack McLarty, Bill Clinton’s former chief of staff.

Keep reading…