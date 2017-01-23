Yeah, using a 10 year old as a prop to get back at the guy who defeated your mother is really a “defense”, right?

Via Daily Mail:

Former first daughter Chelsea Clinton came to the defense of Barron Trump on Sunday after he was subjected to taunts from internet bullies, though her statement quickly turned political.

Ten-year-old Barron was subject to a series of cruel taunts after Friday’s inauguration including one from an Saturday Night Live writer who said he will turn into a ‘homeschool shooter’.

Chelsea called for the public to lay off of Barron, while simultaneously encouraging her followers to oppose policies from Barron’s father President Donald Trump that she claims will be harmful to children.

In a Facebook post on Sunday, she said: ‘Barron Trump deserves the chance every child does – to be a kid.

‘Standing up for every kid also means opposing POTUS policies that hurt kids.’

Keep reading…