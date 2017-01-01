RIP.

(ARA News) – Syrian Kurdish forces of the People’s Protection Units (YPG) on Sunday announced the death of the US volunteer Paolo Todd [aka Kawa Amed] in clashes with Islamic State’s (ISIS) militants near Raqqa.

Todd, born in Los Angeles, California, was killed on 15 January while fighting against ISIS in the Suwaydiya village west of Raqqa, in northeastern Syria.

The YPG in an official statement said that the war against ISIS is not only a fight against terrorism, but also a fight for humanity.

“My name is Paolo Todd, I am from California, my Kurdish name is Kawa Amed. I came to Rojava to support Kurdish people and indigenous right around the world,” the US volunteer had said in a video published on social media.

“We are going to go to the frontline, I will be in heavy weapons unit, and I am very happy to do this to support the Kurdish people and Rojava revolution, long live Kurdistan,” he said.

Todd joined the YGP on the 4th of November, 2016.