Let me ‘splain it to you, Senator. “America First” means putting American interests and security in front of the well-being of millions of poor, uneducated immigrants who hate us, yet somehow want to come here and live among us. It means putting an end to trade imbalances with the Chicoms, and other countries which have cost millions of American jobs. It means re-building American infrastructure rather than spending trillions of dollars on nation-building in islamic hellholes which will never be democratic and will always hate us.

Via Breitbart:

Sunday on CBS’s “Face the Nation,” while discussing President Donald Trump’s inaugural address calling for his policy to be informed by putting “America first,” Sen. Lindsey Graham, (R-SC) said, “I don’t know what America first means.”

Graham said, “To the president, if America first is a throwback to the 20’sand 30’s isolationism when it was first used as a phrase, the world would deteriorate even quicker, if it is a new way of Ronald Reagan’s peace through strength I would like to work with him. I don’t know what America first means.”

