Via Daily Mail:

President Donald Trump held his first swearing in ceremony for 30 senior staff members in the East Room of the White House on Sunday afternoon.

Trump took to the podium around 2:30pm (ET) for the start of the brief ceremony, as his oldest daughter, Ivanka Trump, was present for the notable occasion since her husband, Jared Kushner, was sworn in as a senior advisor in his administration.

The 70-year-old stood by as Vice President Mike Pence officially swore in the senior staff members that included Trump’s son-in-law, Steve Bannon, Kellyanne Conway, Sean Spicer, Reince Priebus and Omarosa Manigault.

Before the ceremony began, the billionaire shared that he found a letter that was left for him written by former President Obama inside the Oval Office.

Keep reading…