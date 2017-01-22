Wonders what a change in leadership can accomplish.

Via Billings Gazette:

The Standing Rock Sioux Tribal Council is supporting the district of Cannon Ball’s wish that all Dakota Access pipeline protesters leave the area.

The resolution was passed by the full council Friday. It applies to all three protest camps in North Dakota.

Cody Two Bears is the Cannon Ball district representative to the tribal council. He says the district is requesting help from federal law enforcement to remove protesters from the district and prevent those who do not live or work in the district from entering.

Tribal officials say the resolution stems from frustrations over the closure of Backwater Bridge on state Highway 1806, which is the primary route to work and hospital services.