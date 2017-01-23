Faux outrage.

Vie Breitbart:

Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” discussing his speech being booed during the inauguration of President Donald Trump, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) said he was talking about being inclusive so “the fact that saying these things which are usually accepted by just about every American met the displeasure of the crowd doesn’t speak too kindly of that crowd.”

Schumer said, “Well, I couldn’t hear much. I was told about it afterwards, but it was amazing. That speech given with any other president, with any other audience would have been cheered. It’s not controversial language to say we’re all Americans. It’s not controversial language to reach out to others who might not be exactly like you, and so the fact that people didn’t like it speaks poorly of them, not of what I said in the speech. They even, when I said we should have rule of law I heard booed.”

Keep reading…