Via The Daily Mail:

Most of the 230 rioters arrested after violent protests erupted in Washington D.C. following Donald Trump’s inauguration will be charged with felony rioting, federal prosecutors said on Saturday.

The charge carries a punishment of up to ten years in jail and a $25,000 fine.

Thousand of protesters launched a violent rampage just blocks away from the White House as anti-Trump demonstrators smashed store windows, set fire to cars and threw bricks at police.[…]

As the rioting unfolded, Trump and his family were arriving at a review stand at the White House to see the end of the inaugural parade.

Militant anti-Trump protesters gave a foretaste of what could follow during the violent outbreaks, which has so far seen 217 people arrested and at least six police officers injured.

Just before the parade started, clashes broke out between more than 400 stone-throwing protesters and riot police in McPherson Square – just blocks from the parade in honor of newly sworn-in president.

As Trump’s motorcade wound its way up Pennsylvania Avenue in the parade to the White House, protesters also descended on Franklin Square Park where they graffitied a stretch limo before setting the vehicle ablaze right outside the Washington Post building.

‘Groups of people started gathering around the limo. There was a sense of something going to happen. People were shouting ‘it’s going to blow’. We tried to move them back,’ DailyMail.com columnist Katie Hopkins, who witnessed the ordeal, said.

‘The inauguration parade for the president is just blocks away from where all this is happening.’

Hopkins said the anarchists set things ablaze and started throwing bricks, stones and rocks.

‘These people are here for this purpose – these guys are here for the fight,’ she said.

