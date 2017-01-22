Deception? Who would have thought the NY Times would frame a deceptive picture?

Via IJR:

At a time when there should be national unity, a media war has erupted between the size of Obama’s and Trump’s, err, Inauguration Day crowds.

The size of the crowds is being hotly disputed as a flashpoint between the Democratic Party and its supportive media, who want to delegitimize the new president, and the Trump administration, which wants the symbolism of a massive crowd on the Washington mall to defy the opposition’s narrative.

“I have a running war with the media,” Trump said, adding how he really feels, “They are among the most dishonest human beings on earth.”

As with all narrative battles, imagery is often deployed by political operatives in an attempt to bolster support or to undermine one’s opponents.

A viral image put out by the New York Times, and subsequently adopted by much of the media, has been utilized by his opposition as a way of demonstrating that Trump’s crowd was substantially smaller than former President Obama’s in 2009.

Keep reading…