It’s another ‘Harry Reid’ gambit.

Via IJR:

Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-MD) understands why more than 60 of his Democrat colleagues plan to boycott the Inauguration of Donald Trump. Moreover, Cummings says, in effect, that if the public knew what he knows about Trump, they’d boycott it, as well.

During a Thursday interview with CNN’s Chris Cuomo, Lewis made the mysterious claim.

“You’ve got to understand that members of Congress have a lot of information that the public does not have. And I can tell you over the last week or two, the classified briefings that I have been to, and if the public knew what members of Congress know…”

If members of Congress have “information” about the man who is within hours of becoming the 45th President of the United States that they believe is serious enough to warrant boycotting his election, why haven’t they shared it with the public?

