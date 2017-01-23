Germany has its own problems.

Via DW Com:

Chancellor Angela Merkel appeared uninterested in the pomp and circumstance in Washington, DC, on Friday. The German leader opted to take in the Monets at a new museum opening in Potsdam just outside Berlin rather than watch the inauguration of President Donald Trump.

With the characteristic aloofness with which she has approached Trump since his election victory, Merkel made no statement regarding the day’s events. Instead, her spokesman Steffen Seibert said merely that her team would “study with interest” the president’s inaugural address. Merkel, a center-right Christian Democrat (CDU), has already vowed to approach the Trump presidency with an open mind.

She has also previously eschewed his criticism of her leadership and the direction of the European Union, reminding the president that Europe’s “fate is in our own hands.”[…]

Germans plan solidarity marches with US protesters

Out on the streets, Germans made it clear that they stood in solidarity with the thousands of protesters who had gathered in Washington to show their opposition to Trump taking power. Hundreds of demonstrators marched from the offices of the nationalist, anti-immigration Alternative for Germany (AfD) party to the Brandenburg Gate in central Berlin, carrying signs bearing slogans such as “White nationalism is so 1933.”

Across Germany, solidarity marches were planned for Saturday to coincide with the Women’s March on Washington. Numerous cities such as Berlin, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Düsseldorf and Munich were set to host similar events.

According to the event’s official website, it was organized in response to how “the rhetoric of the past election cycle has insulted, demonized, and threatened many of us – immigrants of all statuses, Muslims and those of diverse religious faiths, people who identify as LGBTQIA, Native people, Black and Brown people, people with disabilities, survivors of sexual assault.”

