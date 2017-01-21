That will clear the way.

Via NY Post:

President Trump’s son-in-law has been cleared to work in the White House as a senior adviser.

His hiring of Jared Kushner would not violate a federal anti-nepotism law because a loophole grants the president the authority to hire employees who are family members, Deputy Assistant Attorney General Daniel Koffsky wrote Friday.

The 14-page Department of Justice memo matches the legal argument Kusher’s attorney Jamie Gorelick made to ensure the real estate mogul could get a role in the Trump administration.

Keep reading…