Hilarious.

Via Daily Caller:

Breathing exercises in the Rose Garden and a steady stream of booze got the White House through election night, a communications staffer wrote in a story recounting his experience watching Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton lose.

Pat Cunnane had been so confident Clinton would win that when he penciled in plans for former President Barack Obama to meet the president-elect that week, he wrote down her name in his calendar. A few days later, he found himself “ugly crying” in the Oval Office as Obama gave the White House staff a pep talk about President Donald Trump’s stunning victory.

“The beer and bourbon flowed,” he wrote in The New Yorker.

